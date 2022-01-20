PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $48.13 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $51.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PACW. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

