U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

USB stock opened at $57.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average is $58.29. The company has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 583,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,244,000 after buying an additional 262,895 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.72.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

