Global Social Chain Hits Market Cap of $2.19 Million (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $70,336.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00052481 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006905 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00114872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain (GSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,802,797 coins. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

