VAULT (VAULT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.38 Million

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. VAULT has a market cap of $2.38 million and $2,249.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VAULT has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VAULT coin can now be bought for about $4.60 or 0.00010598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VAULT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00058835 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00065636 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.82 or 0.07519762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,172.01 or 0.99558680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00066064 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007873 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,658 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.