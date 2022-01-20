First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the December 15th total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.5 days. Currently, 13.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $42.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,993. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $37.23 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.79.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.64 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.95%.

FIBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $58,738.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 2,880 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $113,443.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,880 shares of company stock worth $155,358. 21.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

