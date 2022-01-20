Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Short Interest Up 18.1% in December

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the December 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 606,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.32. 23,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,607. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $74.05 and a 52 week high of $120.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.20.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.041 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 36.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,609,000 after buying an additional 2,864,627 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,173,000 after buying an additional 2,265,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,748,000 after buying an additional 2,058,609 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,641,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,365,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,193,000 after buying an additional 531,070 shares during the period. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.