McIlrath & Eck LLC Buys Shares of 3,300 Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,206. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 30.37%. The business had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Black Stone Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 370.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

