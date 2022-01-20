McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 220 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

McIlrath & Eck LLC cut its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Rogers during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Rogers by 21.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rogers during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Rogers by 7.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rogers during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $273.22. 1,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.82. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $155.42 and a 12 month high of $274.17.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.20.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

