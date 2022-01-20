McIlrath & Eck LLC Lowers Position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lessened its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORMP. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORMP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,434. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $401.98 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 908.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORMP shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis raised their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

