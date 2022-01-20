McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 434 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toro by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 22,659 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Toro by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 837,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after buying an additional 21,090 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Toro by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Toro by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,328,000 after buying an additional 833,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.96. The company had a trading volume of 188 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.83. The Toro Company has a one year low of $92.62 and a one year high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

