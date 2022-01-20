McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 1,352 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

McIlrath & Eck LLC reduced its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.7% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.3% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 20,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNPR traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.95. 27,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.22. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $36.03.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $187,481.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNPR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

