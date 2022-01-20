Full18 Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Full18 Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. Full18 Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Mid Penn Bancorp worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $4,771,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,251,000 after buying an additional 110,384 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,755,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPB traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $31.32. 16,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $33.89. The company has a market capitalization of $357.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.67 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 12.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

