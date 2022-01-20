PSI Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,453 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter valued at $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 408.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter valued at $176,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBCF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBCF traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.14. The company had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,188. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $90.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

