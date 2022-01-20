Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $44.66 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,295 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Monster Beverage worth $44,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST stock opened at $87.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $80.92 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.87.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.