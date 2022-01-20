Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Position Increased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $2,161,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of BR stock opened at $160.48 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.91 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.77.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

