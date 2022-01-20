Glenview Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co owned approximately 0.13% of Fluor worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Fluor by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the third quarter worth $88,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 728.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 1,670.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the second quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $25.68.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLR. Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

