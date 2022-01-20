Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Position Decreased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,723,131,000 after purchasing an additional 234,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,545,004,000 after purchasing an additional 156,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Chubb by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,008,000 after purchasing an additional 223,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,118,000 after purchasing an additional 179,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,863,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,033,000 after purchasing an additional 123,014 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.19.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $191.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $82.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $201.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

