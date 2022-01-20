Glenview Trust Co Acquires 101 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 68,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 308,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.7% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 184,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $224.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.81 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.40 and a 200 day moving average of $218.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $12,011,626.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADP. Citigroup increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.46.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

