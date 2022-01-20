Glenview Trust Co Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 773.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock opened at $1,479.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,256.27 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,679.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,770.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,998.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

