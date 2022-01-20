Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Position Lifted by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,495,000 after acquiring an additional 642,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter worth $386,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.72.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 54,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,142,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $424,718.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,239 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

