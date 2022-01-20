-$0.03 EPS Expected for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Analysts expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). OPKO Health reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

OPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

