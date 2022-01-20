Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,998.26.

CMG opened at $1,479.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,679.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,770.77. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,256.27 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.