Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Grows Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the quarter. argenx accounts for approximately 2.1% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 59.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 39.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

argenx stock traded up $7.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $286.69. 1,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,273. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $307.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.70. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 0.98. argenx SE has a one year low of $248.21 and a one year high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.96) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARGX. Barclays upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on argenx from $351.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.68.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

