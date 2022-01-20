Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Receives $46.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVT shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

AVT stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Avnet has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.30.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avnet will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 52.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the second quarter worth about $215,000. 95.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

