Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DermTech were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $32,818.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $63,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $152,213 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMTK traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 571.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

DMTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on DermTech in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

DermTech Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

