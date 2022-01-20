PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives $94.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 12.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,977,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,138,000 after acquiring an additional 328,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,987,000. ADW Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 11.8% in the second quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,377,000 after purchasing an additional 215,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,752,000 after purchasing an additional 40,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 19.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,314,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after purchasing an additional 210,493 shares during the last quarter.

PAR stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,418. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.88.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.69 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

