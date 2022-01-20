CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in CDW were worth $9,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth $634,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 150.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,486,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $259,654,000 after buying an additional 892,876 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 11.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,286,000 after buying an additional 235,708 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CDW by 23.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,088,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,181,000 after buying an additional 203,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CDW by 70.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,617,000 after buying an additional 202,232 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $189.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $130.22 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.