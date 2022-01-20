Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 514 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.21% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $10,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FXI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $37.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

