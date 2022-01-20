Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,569 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,274 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $9,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,389,181,000 after buying an additional 739,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,373,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $824,241,000 after purchasing an additional 184,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257,913 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $285,699,000 after purchasing an additional 180,929 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,099,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $184,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,978,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 319,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX stock opened at $102.36 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $58.35 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

In other news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $29,573.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.48.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.