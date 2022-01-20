Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Hits $62.27 on Exchanges (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for $62.27 or 0.00144057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $11.53 million and $1.61 million worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00058893 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00064992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.45 or 0.07492400 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,168.36 or 0.99873375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00066079 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007904 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 185,116 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

