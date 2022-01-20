FY2025 EPS Estimates for Brixmor Property Group Inc. Lifted by Truist Financial (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brixmor Property Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.18. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BRX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

BRX stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $384,550. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.21%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.