Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 32,139 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 444.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,139 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $10,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEDG opened at $232.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 87.25, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.54 and its 200-day moving average is $290.84. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,305 shares of company stock worth $18,474,212. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.38.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

