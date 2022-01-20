Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 33,458 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,322,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,458 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.15% of Trex worth $134,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Trex by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Trex by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Trex by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Trex by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Trex by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TREX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.82.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $99.60 on Thursday. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $81.76 and a one year high of $140.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.70 and its 200 day moving average is $112.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $262,813.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

