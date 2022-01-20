Ghost Trading 46.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 20th. Over the last week, Ghost has traded 46.3% higher against the US dollar. Ghost has a market capitalization of $6.05 million and approximately $111,475.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00052499 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00114430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins and its circulating supply is 18,371,121 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

