Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 145 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.3% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $94.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $78.33 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

