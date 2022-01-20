Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 14.00%.

Shares of ORRF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.92. 19,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $279.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.99. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $25.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 207.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 29,345 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

