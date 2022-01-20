Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 14.00%.
Shares of ORRF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.92. 19,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $279.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.99. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $25.91.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
About Orrstown Financial Services
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.
