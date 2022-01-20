Haverford Trust Co Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,307,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.1% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 3.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 21.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,037 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $515.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $608.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $590.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,471 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $665.06.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

