Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average of $44.23. The firm has a market cap of $970.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.69. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zumiez by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $143,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zumiez by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,513 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $112,653,000 after acquiring an additional 62,344 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Zumiez by 39.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $69,648,000 after acquiring an additional 498,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Zumiez by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,975 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $44,629,000 after acquiring an additional 83,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Zumiez by 4.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $38,592,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.