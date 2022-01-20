CastleArk Alternatives LLC Invests $14.17 Million in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 97,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,960,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,795,000 after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,860,000 after acquiring an additional 114,902 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 66,353.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 997,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,016,000 after acquiring an additional 995,964 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 933,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,046,000 after acquiring an additional 68,940 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 431,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

NASDAQ KRNT traded up $2.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,245. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 240.93 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.33. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

