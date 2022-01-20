Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Acquired by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 293.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.77.

Shares of JWN stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.22. 50,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,153,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

