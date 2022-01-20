Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

NASDAQ SMPL traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.27. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $26.79 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 18,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $745,506.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $201,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 425,575 shares of company stock valued at $16,801,464. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 521.9% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 436,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 366,083 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 46.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,577,000 after purchasing an additional 254,675 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 165.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 338,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 211,002 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,587,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,335,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

