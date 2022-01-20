Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Purchases 3,200 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) by 735.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Honest were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HNST. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,788,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,115,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,811,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

Shares of HNST stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,445. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Honest Company, Inc. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $23.88.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.92 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Honest news, CRO Rick Rexing sold 3,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,775 shares of company stock worth $4,647,684 over the last ninety days.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

