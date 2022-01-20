South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $98.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “South State Corporation is a bank holding company for South State Bank. The Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans. It offers demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing; automated teller machine processing; and wealth management and trust services. South State Corporation, formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in South Carolina. “

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $85.62. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,295. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.95. South State has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that South State will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of South State by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in South State in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in South State in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of South State by 20.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of South State during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

