Haverford Trust Co Sells 11,725 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Haverford Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,725 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000.

GBIL opened at $100.02 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.08.

