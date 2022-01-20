Haverford Trust Co Boosts Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Haverford Trust Co raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 888,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,820,000 after buying an additional 108,773 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 352,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 91,596 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,228,000 after purchasing an additional 67,901 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 33,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,902,000.

Shares of SUB stock opened at $106.73 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.67 and a one year high of $108.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.26.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

