Haverford Trust Co Purchases 2,435 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $34.62 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.21.

