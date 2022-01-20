International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stake Reduced by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co cut its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,797 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% in the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,357,575,000 after acquiring an additional 979,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,755,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,507,992,000 after acquiring an additional 169,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,100,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,666,845,000 after acquiring an additional 788,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.51.

NYSE:IFF opened at $139.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.10. The stock has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 113.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 256.91%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

