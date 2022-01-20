OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $606,000 Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,039 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in VMware were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMW. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 346.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 147.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMW stock opened at $124.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.81. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $27.40 per share. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of research firms recently commented on VMW. Barclays dropped their price objective on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.17.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

