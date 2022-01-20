Haverford Trust Co Purchases 474 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 263,707.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 176,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,654,000 after buying an additional 176,684 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $18,204,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 887,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,837,000 after purchasing an additional 102,210 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $11,134,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 773.2% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 44,027 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

MTUM stock opened at $165.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.64. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.