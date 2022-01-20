CI Investments Inc. Has $21.90 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 246,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $21,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 966.7% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Globe Life by 163.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 22,000.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GL opened at $104.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.12. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.69%.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $79,486.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock worth $1,011,977. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

